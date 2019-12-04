In the last chance saloon warns Fury head coach

Sony Centre Fury Senior Men suffered a key loss in their Championship bid with a final-second loss on the road to title rivals St.Mirren.

Despite Bantu Burrough’s best game of the season so far, where he top scored for Fury on 14, the Falkirk side were downed in the Lagoon despite a late rally.

Fury head coach John Bunyan warned his side cannot afford a third defeat if they want to regain their crown.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “This was anyone’s game going in to the match and while it looked as though we had the upper hand at the half it went right down to the final shot. The only consolation we have from the loss is that we defeated Saints by four points in the home tie, so in the event of a tie with them in the final league positions, we have the head-to-head on them. We did not play as well as I believe we have this season, but that’s of course as much down to the opposition as our players.

“I was unhappy with a couple of calls in the final minutes and will look with interest at the game tape.

“We have to move on and focus on the next game against Edinburgh Lions and what the loss means is we really cannot afford another, if we are to take the Championship.”

Tied at 23-23 after the opening quarter had seen the team hit four threes from Captain Keith Bunyan, Eddy Leginas, Ivan Ganchev and Bantu Burroughs.

The second saw Fury’s guard line up of Burroughs, Makaleb McInnis and Leginas move the Falkirk side into a significant seven point lead at the half, on 46-39.

The third period saw the home side rally and bring the match to a single point – still in Fury’s favour. Three consecutive threes from Fury, back to back from Bunyan and one from McInnnis had seen Fury finish the third strongly.

So it was down now to the final quarter where Saints edged ahead as the final whistle loomed, but a five-point run by Fury saw the game tied at 81 apiece until Saints took the win with the final shot.