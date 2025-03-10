Stewart Wilson - who owned Team Solripe - alongside David Norval, Steve Hoffman, returning basketball hero Bobby Kinzer, Graeme Mitchell, Jim Smart and Elaine Moirplaceholder image
In pictures: Team Solripe hero Bobby Kinzer's special Falkirk book event as basketball legend meets Fury stars

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Basketball hero Bobby Kinzer – who starred for Team Solripe in the 1980s – returned to Falkirk on Sunday to meet fans of the famed Coasters Arena-based club.

Kinzer, standing at 6ft 6in tall, was imperious during his time in Europe, joining Solripe as a 22-year-old American college leaver and going on to become a fans’ favourite.

The Washington DC native launched a book this earlier year, ‘The Other Side of the Hoop’, and it recounts his experiences of playing professional basketball in Europe and the obstacles that a young black American man encountered along the way.

Kinzer hosted a special meet and greet book signing event at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa – with those attending getting memorabilia signed, taking pictures with their childhood hero and having a chat about the town’s famous basketball team.

Solripe’s legacy of putting Falkirk on the map as a successful basketball town has been carried on by Sony Centre Falkirk Fury.

And the Grangemouth Sports Centre-based club were also on hand to meet Kinzer – allowing him to finally see for the first time the Bobby Kinzer Endeavor trophy.

The club hand out that award to youngsters across Fury’s teams each year.

Fury – who recently retained the SBC Division 1 Championship title at senior men level – are now one of Scotland’s most successful basketball clubs have brought through many Scottish starts.

A host of ex-Fury players currently play for Scotland’s pro-side Caledonia Gladiators and abroad.

You can grab a copy of the book by clicking here.

Fans who attended Team Solripe matches as youngsters got to meet one of their heroes, Bobby Kinzer, at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa on Sunday

🏀 Team Solripe hero Bobby Kinzer returns to Falkirk 📸

Fans who attended Team Solripe matches as youngsters got to meet one of their heroes, Bobby Kinzer, at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa on Sunday

Team Solripe basketball star Bobby Kinzer was on hand to sign memorabilia and copies of his new book - which covers his European journey as a black American youngster

🏀 Team Solripe hero Bobby Kinzer returns to Falkirk 📸

Team Solripe basketball star Bobby Kinzer was on hand to sign memorabilia and copies of his new book - which covers his European journey as a black American youngster

European basketball star Bobby Kinzer was back in Falkirk promoting his new book ‘The Other Side of the Hoop’ by hosting a meet and greet book signing event

🏀 Team Solripe hero Bobby Kinzer returns to Falkirk 📸

European basketball star Bobby Kinzer was back in Falkirk promoting his new book 'The Other Side of the Hoop' by hosting a meet and greet book signing event

Lucas Morrison aged nine and Kyle Lawless aged nine were just two youngsters who got to meet Falkirk sporting legend Bobby Kinzer at the special meet and greet event

🏀 Team Solripe hero Bobby Kinzer returns to Falkirk 📸

Lucas Morrison aged nine and Kyle Lawless aged nine were just two youngsters who got to meet Falkirk sporting legend Bobby Kinzer at the special meet and greet event

