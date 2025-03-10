In pictures: Team Solripe hero Bobby Kinzer's special Falkirk book event as basketball legend meets Fury stars

Kinzer, standing at 6ft 6in tall, was imperious during his time in Europe, joining Solripe as a 22-year-old American college leaver and going on to become a fans’ favourite.
The Washington DC native launched a book this earlier year, ‘The Other Side of the Hoop’, and it recounts his experiences of playing professional basketball in Europe and the obstacles that a young black American man encountered along the way.
Kinzer hosted a special meet and greet book signing event at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa – with those attending getting memorabilia signed, taking pictures with their childhood hero and having a chat about the town’s famous basketball team.
Solripe’s legacy of putting Falkirk on the map as a successful basketball town has been carried on by Sony Centre Falkirk Fury.
And the Grangemouth Sports Centre-based club were also on hand to meet Kinzer – allowing him to finally see for the first time the Bobby Kinzer Endeavor trophy.
The club hand out that award to youngsters across Fury’s teams each year.
Fury – who recently retained the SBC Division 1 Championship title at senior men level – are now one of Scotland’s most successful basketball clubs have brought through many Scottish starts.
A host of ex-Fury players currently play for Scotland’s pro-side Caledonia Gladiators and abroad.