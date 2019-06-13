Held in Grangemouth Town Hall. Pictures: Michael Gillen

IN PICTURES: Sony Centre Falkirk Fury awards 2018-19

It was a busy evening of awards including more than 50 presentations to players and officials at Falkirk’s local basketball club.

Chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the best of the evening which celebrated eight national titles and some new awards named after local legend ‘Special K’ Bobby Kinzer.

1. Sony Centre Fury awards 2018-19

2. Sony Centre Fury awards 2018-19

3. Sony Centre Fury awards 2018-19

4. Sony Centre Fury awards 2018-19

