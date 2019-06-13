IN PICTURES: Sony Centre Falkirk Fury awards 2018-19

Chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the best of the evening which celebrated eight national titles and some new awards named after local legend ‘Special K’ Bobby Kinzer.
View more
It was a busy evening of awards including more than 50 presentations to players and officials at Falkirk’s local basketball club.
Chief photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the best of the evening which celebrated eight national titles and some new awards named after local legend ‘Special K’ Bobby Kinzer.