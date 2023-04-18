In Pictures: Round the Houses 10k Jim Dingwall memorial road race

One of Scotland’s oldest road races celebrated its 55th running in style on Sunday as many of the country’s top athletes lined up among a field of more than 600 for the annual Round the Houses and Jim Dingwall Memorial 10km run in Grangemouth.

For the 13th year, the race organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers in collaboration with Falkirk Council, has incorporated the Scottish Students 10k Road Championship, British Masters Athletic Federation & East District 10k Road Championship.

Falkirk provost Robert Bissett started the race, with runners completing 500 metres on the track before heading out of Grangemouth Stadium.

Both the race and the Memorial Trophy awarded to its winner are named after the late Jim Dingwall, a notable member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers who passed away in 2005.

Born in 1949, Dingwall enjoyed success running for both Scotland and Britain at various events, including world cross-country championships and Commonwealth Games, and medalled at the London Marathon.

Widely considered one of the best Scottish endurance runners of his time, the trophy given to the winner of the Round The Houses 10k in his name.

