In pictures: New bike trail opens in Bo’ness woods

Nearly 10 years after it was first suggested, a bike trail has opened in Kinneil Woods.

The £65,000 project, which includes a pump track and skills area, has been developed by White Lady Mountain Biking CIC in partnership with Falkirk Community Trust and in conjunction with the Bo’ness community, Falkirk Council and funding providers. An event was held on Saturday to celebrate the new community facility.

Opening of bike trails on Kinneil Estate, Bo'ness on Saturday, July 20. Pictures by Jamie Forbes. Jamie Forbes Photography Buy a Photo

