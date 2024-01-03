In pictures: Local athletes tackle the Tilli 10k race

​Eleven seniors, masters and veterans from Falkirk Victoria Harriers joined around 600 runners to take part in the annual Tilli 10k last weekend.

Falkirk Vics’ Jim McLaren’s chip time was 47:03 (Photo: Gordon Donnachie/Fishygordon's Run Pix)

The popular race in the Devon Valley, follows the Devon River from Tillicoultry to Dollar then back again at the foot of the Ochils and attracts both regular race participants and fun runners alike and this year almost 140 runners finished the race sub 40 minutes with 595 total participants.

And the Vics’ athletes who took part on the day clocked up some impressive post Christmas results.

Gary McKenna was the first Vics ace across the finish line in 35:51 (chip time), making him fifth in his age category (45-49), 1 minute 27 seconds faster than his 2022 time in the same event.

Falkirk Vics’ Fiona Matheson was on top form (Photo: Gordon Donnachie/Fishygordon's Run Pix)

Colin Anderson followed shortly after in 36:34, finishing seventh in the 40-44 category. Grant and Fiona Matheson were next with Grant coming third in the 60-64 category in 38:25 while local legend Fiona finished first in the female 60-64 category in 38:45.

Impressively, Fiona beat every female in the two categories below her (50 and over) with only one female over the age of 40 beating her time – and even that time clocked was only six seconds over the Vics legend.

Jonathan Shepherd placed 20th in the 40-44 age range with a chip time of 40:33, senior James Steel placed 73rd in 43:55 and Malcolm Finlayson was seventh in the 55-59 category in 44:24.

Simon Johnston was 28th (45-49) in 46:09 and Jim McLaren was 17th (70-64) in 47:03.

Completing the female trio was Victoria Black (senior) who finished 52nd in 49:46 and Monica Anderson who finished eighth in the 55-59 age category in 52:44.

Meanwhile, Kilbarchan AAC’s Robbie Ferguson was the overall winner in the senior category. His chip time of 30:36 saw him of Lothian’s Moray Pryde.