News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

In Pictures: Lindsays National Cross Country Championships

The best distance runners in the country converged on Callendar Park in Falkirk on Saturday for the annual Scottish XC championships.

By Ben Kearney
12 hours ago

Our photographer Scott Louden was on hand to capture the 2,000 plus athletes that took part on Saturday afternoon, including a healthy group of Falkirk Victoria Harriers.

And they were certainly no strangers to the team podiums, taking second in the under-13 girls and under-17 women’s team races, and third in both the under-15 girls and boys team champs.

Meanwhile, Logan Rees won the senior men’s race while Scout Adkin won the senior women’s race.

We’ll have a report on the Falkirk Vics’ athletes exploits in this week’s Falkirk Herald, which comes out on Thursday, March 2.

1. Girls' under-15 runners in action

Lindsays National XC Championships, February 25, 2023. (Pics by Scott Louden)

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

2. The Falkirk Vics' contingent pictured with their medal haul from the event

Lindsays National XC Championships, February 25, 2023. (Pics by Scott Louden)

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

3. Senior men winner Logan Rees

Lindsays National XC Championships, February 25, 2023. (Pics by Scott Louden)

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

4. The senior men's race begins

Lindsays National XC Championships, February 25, 2023. (Pics by Scott Louden)

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Falkirk