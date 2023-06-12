News you can trust since 1845
In pictures: Family fun as Falkirk's Helix hosts Pedal in the Park

Cycling enthusiasts and families flocked to the Pedal in the Park event held at The Helix in Falkirk on Saturday afternoon, with our photographer Michael Gillen capturing the best of the action.
By Ben Kearney
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

A one-day, family friendly, large scale event – the meet celebrated female cyclists and the history of the bicycle ahead of the upcoming 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, which are being held in Scotland. Highlights of the day included the opening Mass Bike Rides, the Extreme Stunt Team performance and the Urban Circus Unicyclists, with youngsters also benefiting from coaching from members of Falkirk Junior Bike Club.

Falkirk's Fergus Ashford, 2, was just one of many youngsters cycling

1. Pedal in the Park 2023

Falkirk's Fergus Ashford, 2, was just one of many youngsters cycling Photo: Michael Gillen

The Urban Circus Unicyclists were out to entertain those who attended

2. Pedal in the Park 2023

The Urban Circus Unicyclists were out to entertain those who attended Photo: Michael Gillen

Families watched on in the sun as the Extreme bikers showed off their skills

3. Pedal in the Park 2023

Families watched on in the sun as the Extreme bikers showed off their skills Photo: Michael Gillen

The event celebrated female cyclists of all ages

4. Pedal in the Park 2023

The event celebrated female cyclists of all ages Photo: Michael Gillen

