In pictures: Family fun as Falkirk's Helix hosts Pedal in the Park
Cycling enthusiasts and families flocked to the Pedal in the Park event held at The Helix in Falkirk on Saturday afternoon, with our photographer Michael Gillen capturing the best of the action.
By Ben Kearney
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST
A one-day, family friendly, large scale event – the meet celebrated female cyclists and the history of the bicycle ahead of the upcoming 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, which are being held in Scotland. Highlights of the day included the opening Mass Bike Rides, the Extreme Stunt Team performance and the Urban Circus Unicyclists, with youngsters also benefiting from coaching from members of Falkirk Junior Bike Club.
