Vics' under-17 women's team of Lucie Gibson, Isabella Ogg and Katie Hedges secured a team bronzeVics' under-17 women's team of Lucie Gibson, Isabella Ogg and Katie Hedges secured a team bronze
In pictures: Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress at Lindsays National XC held in Callendar Park

The best distance runners in the country converged on Callendar Park in Falkirk over the weekend for the annual Lindsays National XC (cross-country championships).
By Ben Kearney
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:42 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:38 GMT

And our photographer Scott Louden was on hand to capture the athletes that took part on Saturday afternoon, including a healthy group of Falkirk Victoria Harriers, who secured podium placings and new personal bests galore.

Vics ace Scott Stirling made history when he won silver in the senior men’s event – with that result earning him the title of being the first-ever Vics’ athlete to earn a podium placing at senior level.

Youngster Ray Taylor also impressed, with the Vics youngster taking home gold in the under-15s boys’ race.

The club were certainly no strangers to the team podiums, taking gold in the under-15 boys while the under-13 girls and under-17 women both secured bronze medals.

Meanwhile, Jamie Crowe won the senior men’s race while Alice Goodall won the senior women’s race.

We’ll have a full report on the Falkirk Vics’ athletes exploits in this week’s Falkirk Herald, which comes out on Thursday, February 29.

Vics enjoyed a successful championships - with many athletes earning new personal bests and excellent course times

1. Falkirk Vics' athletes in action!

Vics enjoyed a successful championships - with many athletes earning new personal bests and excellent course times Photo: Scott Louden

Vics' Lucie Gibson finished 21st in the under-17s women race with a solid time of 27:11

2. Falkirk Vics' athletes in action!

Vics' Lucie Gibson finished 21st in the under-17s women race with a solid time of 27:11 Photo: Scott Louden

Vics' Scott Stirling secured a silver in the senior men's race with a time of 31:49

3. Falkirk Vics' athletes in action!

Vics' Scott Stirling secured a silver in the senior men's race with a time of 31:49 Photo: Scott Louden

Vics' Amy Taylor finished 64th in the under-13s girls' race with a time of 15:38

4. Falkirk Vics' athletes in action!

Vics' Amy Taylor finished 64th in the under-13s girls' race with a time of 15:38 Photo: Scott Louden

