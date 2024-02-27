In pictures: Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress at Lindsays National XC held in Callendar Park

And our photographer Scott Louden was on hand to capture the athletes that took part on Saturday afternoon, including a healthy group of Falkirk Victoria Harriers, who secured podium placings and new personal bests galore.
Vics ace Scott Stirling made history when he won silver in the senior men’s event – with that result earning him the title of being the first-ever Vics’ athlete to earn a podium placing at senior level.
Youngster Ray Taylor also impressed, with the Vics youngster taking home gold in the under-15s boys’ race.
The club were certainly no strangers to the team podiums, taking gold in the under-15 boys while the under-13 girls and under-17 women both secured bronze medals.
Meanwhile, Jamie Crowe won the senior men’s race while Alice Goodall won the senior women’s race.
We’ll have a full report on the Falkirk Vics’ athletes exploits in this week’s Falkirk Herald, which comes out on Thursday, February 29.