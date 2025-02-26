In pictures: Falkirk Vics' athletes impress at Callendar Park's Lindsays National XC

The Lindsays Scottish National Cross Country Championships featured ten races, from U13 to seniors with runners from 100 Scottish clubs represented.

The largest race of the day is always the senior men’s (including non-binary) and this year was no different, with 634 runners entered.

The sound this produces and the vision of hundreds of men running north up the first hill before racing downhill and heading along the path to the south of Callender House and onto the golf course is something to behold.

Falkirk Vics star Scott Stirling ran a fantastic race and managed to secure silver for his 31:07 10km run, knocking 42 seconds off his time last year, which also saw him finish in second place.

Overall senior men winner was Logan Rees (Fife AC), a second win for Rees, who first won the championship in 2023. Rees picked up the WH Dunlop Trophy for his phenomenal 30:55 finish.

Freya Ross was the first Vics athlete to finish in the senior women’s race, in an impressive 39:55, placing 24th overall and fourth 40+. First place went to Lynn McKenna (Shettleston Harriers), who couldn’t quite believe she had won as she crossed the line in 35:32.

In the U15 boys 4.3km race, Rory MacMillan set out his stall early on, leading the pack the whole race and was rewarded with an individual gold medal and the Jock Semple Trophy for his 13:39 run securing National Championship status; twin brother Harrison MacMillan performed similarly and took bronze in the same race, finishing in 14:05.

These results secured a team gold for the Falkirk Vics boys who were ably assisted by Luke Sedman (7th) and Ben Upfold (12th), winning the John D Semple Cup.

The U17 Vics men also had great results, picking up team silver thanks to Ray Taylor (4th), Callum Hendry (9th), Luke Culliton (17th) and Hamish Hunter (31st).

Under-15 Vics athlete Emily Christie came home in an impressive 11th place and U17 Isabella Ogg finished 12th.

See below for a full list of Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes race results.

Vics’ results

U13 girls 3.4km – Megan Blair, 15:10 (66), Amy Taylor, 15:27 (77), Arianna Bennett, 15:30 (81), Erin Donaldson, 15:35 (87), Kirsty Moffat, 16:56 (133) and Ella Shepherd, 17:04 (137).

U13 boys 3.4km – Kieran Higney, 13:47 (48).

U15 girls 4.3km – Emily Christie, 16:35 (11), Skye Robertson, 18:53 (53), Isla Philp, 19:00 (56), Neve Taylor, 19:07 (60), Erin White, 19:38 (69), Katie Lynch, 22:44 (102), Aurelia Blddlecombe, 23:34 (105), Hannah McMeechan, 27:57 (107).

U15 boys 4.3km – Rory MacMillan, 13:39 (1), Harrison MacMillan, 14:05 (3), Luke Sedman, 14:39 (7), Ben Upfold, 14:58 (12), Adam Kinghorn, 15:31 (22), Thomas Mitchell, 16:02 (38), Hamish Gillies, 17:29 (82).

U17 women 5.9km – Isabella Ogg, 23:48 (12), Katie Hedges, 25:18 (25), Lucie Gibson, 26:37 (39), Lois Cant, 27:34 (45), Hannah Brindley, 28:13 (52).

U17 men 5.9km – Ray Taylor, 19:21 (4), Callum Hendry, 19:50 (9), Luke Culliton, 20:17 (17), Hamish Hunter, 21:19 (31).

U20 Women 7.6km – Katie Christie, 33:15 (24), Charlotte Horne, 33:41 (26), Holly Holmes, 34:49 (37).

U20 Men 7.6km – Daniel Gray, 31:53 (53).

Senior women 10km – Freya Ross, 39:55 (24), Helena Gribben, 57:28 (253).

Senior Men (including non-binary) 10km – Scott Stirling, 31:07 (2), Euan Martin, 35:35 (87), Graeme MacGregor, 37:47 (166), Scott Burton, 38:04 (178), Gary McKenna, 38:59 (202), Liam Mitchell, 40:52 (286), Scott Ballantine, 44:03 (383), Jonathan Shepherd, 45:02 (415), Malcolm Finlayson, 48:41 (532), Stephen Alexander, 49:42 (548), Martin Gower, 54:22 (602).

1 . 📷 The best of this year's Lindsays National XC 🎽 Falkirk Vics' Under-17 ace Callum Hendry, ninth, helped seal a team silver Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . 📷 The best of this year's Lindsays National XC 🎽 The senior women's race gets underway with the historic Callendar House in the background Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . 📷 The best of this year's Lindsays National XC 🎽 Vics’ Callum Hendry finished the men’s under-17 race in a time of 19.50 Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales