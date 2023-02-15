In Pictures: Falkirk Rugby Club play host to 'Just Play' festival

Falkirk Rugby Club welcomed around 300 young people from the across the district and beyond on Sunday afternoon for a ‘Just Play’ festival – which encourages youngsters to get involved in the sport, with matches being played for fun with no league tables or scores being recorded.

Falkirk Kelpies, which is a partnership youth level club between Falkirk, Grangemouth, Hillfoots and Bannockburn’s rugby clubs, was one of the eight teams invovled on the day.

Kenny Grieve, director of rugby at Falkirk RC said of the event: “It was a brilliant day and it showed the club in a really good light. Every team had at least two matches and it got a lot of young people minutes on the pitch.

"I’d like to thank all of the Kelpies’ parents who helped make the day happen and allowed it to run so smoothly.”

