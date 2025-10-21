In pictures: Falkirk hosts Lloyds Cyclo-Cross National Trophy at Callendar Park

Saturday’s race saw Gregor McNaught finish 13th in his first year as an under-16, with team-mates Lewis McAusland, Thomas Macleod and Callum Ross never far behind.

In the U14/16 female race, Isla Reekie was second ahead of clubmates Rose Martin, Lilly Wright and Theia Mckay.

In the U14 open race, FJBC’s Alexander Mullen, Ethan Kidd and Henry Lockett were joined by Evan Howson, Cody McPeake and Ellis McAusland. Mullen and Kidd got away quickly and were shoulder to shoulder for much of the first few laps, with Kidd eventually able to pull away with a strong performance in the closing laps. The club had three riders inside the top 20.

Overnight rain meant a wet, slippery course on Sunday morning, with riders often needing to dismount to negotiate these challenges.

FJBC’s Arran Drackford kept pace with the fast start and soon settled into his rhythm in his first season in the junior category, coming home 16th in increasingly miserable conditions.

As well as the main British level race, Falkirk Juniors also hosted a set of races for U8s/10s/12s, with a focus on skills, racing and fun. With their own obstacle arena and race course alongside the senior event, the local club had approximately 25 riders lining up.

With over 500 riders across the races last weekend, FJBC and Callendar Park have re-affirmed their reputation as a winning combination in hosting cyclo-cross racing.

Head coach Fraser Johnston said: "It has been a really challenging week building the course from scratch but we couldn't have done it without all the volunteers from our club and the wider public.

"We are immensely proud to be able to host such a prestigious event in such a spectacular location. Falkirk is a firm favourite on the British CX calendar, and we hope to be back with another event in the next few years.”

