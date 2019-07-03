In pictures: Falkirk hosts first live TV orienteering event

Falkirk hosted the first-ever orienteering event to be broadcast live on British television last week.

The Adventure Show on BBC Scotland beamed out the JOK Chasing Sprint, held in Callendar Park, to audiences on Friday night. Action culminated in a tense finish in front of Callendar House as crowds gathered to cheer on participants.

