In pictures: Cyclo-cross championships comes to Falkirk's Callendar Park

Over 700 cyclists from across the country descended on the park which was turned into an exciting course made for the fast-paced, all-terrain competition.

Callum McNicol, the club’s development officer was proud of how smoothly the event ran.

"Everyone really enjoyed the two days,” he said. “The riders commented on how challenging the course was and that is a good thing for us as up here in Scotland, we are know for having courses that are not as hard-going as the ones down south.

"The opportunities here at the club are so great and we are doing so many good things, since joining the club over the summer I have really witnessed how much it does for the Falkirk community. Events like this only help increase exposure and show off the sport.

"Having so many cyclists here shows the attraction the cyclo-cross has and it is an exciting product. It has picked up over recent years and I am sure we’ll be looking to go again next year looking to improve the course even further.”

He was pleased the with the performance of the club’s riders, with a series of unfortunate snags causing issues.

McNicol said: "Our riders were really unlucky over the course with mechanical problems causing havoc. It was just one of those things.

"Cameron Archibald got a double puncture in his race but he still managed to make the top 40. Oliver Stevens was another one who had issues and his bike broke just at the start of his race.

"In the night race we had Ellis McAusland come in third which was brilliant. Overall we were pretty happy with how it went considering everything that went on.”