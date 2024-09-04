In pictures: Classic cars tackle Bo’ness Hill Climb​ as event celebrates 90th anniversary

A range of legendary motors were on show with around 80 participating in the event, which was the third hill climb organised by Bo’ness Sporting Automobile Club.

Sir Jackie Stewart's charity Race Against Dementia was the main beneficiary for the hill climb, with the £10 entry prices for adults going to the charity.

He said: “I am delighted that Race Against Dementia will once more receive proceeds from this year’s Bo’ness Hill Climb.

“When my beloved wife Helen, who was my lap charter and timekeeper during my career, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, I discovered first-hand the devastation dementia brings.

“Our researchers are focused to think outside of the box and find solutions to pioneer a prevention and cure for dementia.”

1 . Bo'ness Hill Climb 2024 Enthusiasts came from across the UK to take part in the hill climb Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Bo'ness Hill Climb 2024 This year’s popular hill race was the famous event’s 90th anniversary Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Bo'ness Hill Climb 2024 The yearly event takes place at Scotland's oldest permanent racetrack Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales