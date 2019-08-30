In pictures: Big Bike Revival at Falkirk Stadium

Pedal power was alive and spinning as Falkirk Stadium played host to a Big Bike Revival.

The event was held to give Falkirk district residents a chance to try out a range of bicycles, including solo, tandem and adaptive bikes. The Get Out Get Active-led session also featured a led ride, a Dr Bike Workshop and a pump track.

Get Out Get Active Big Bike Revival event at Falkirk Stadium on August 4. Picture by Scott Louden. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

