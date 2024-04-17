In pictures: Athletes take on Round the Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Memorial Race

Falkirk provost Robert Bissett started the race, with runners completing 500 metres on the track before heading out of Grangemouth Stadium.

Both the race and the Memorial Trophy awarded to its winner are named after the late Jim Dingwall, a notable member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers who passed away in 2005.

Born in 1949, Dingwall enjoyed success running for both Scotland and Britain at various events, including world cross-country championships and Commonwealth Games, and medalled at the London Marathon.

Widely considered one of the best Scottish endurance runners of his time, the trophy given to the winner of the Round The Houses 10k in his name.

Falkirk Vics’ Scott Stirling was the overall winner while UWS ace Annabel Simpson was the first-placed women.

