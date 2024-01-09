In pictures: Athletes flock to Grangemouth Stadium for New Year Sprint event

This year’s New Year Sprint, the 155th anniversary of the event, took place at Grangemouth Stadium last Saturday.

The freezing weather did not deter the 500-plus runners signed up for the events, with many hoping for a chance to win one of the cash prizes up for grabs. The event which started back in 1870 and organised by James Cunningham, himself a previous winner, features races in 90m, 110m, 200m, 400m and 800m, attracts both UK and overseas runners.

Any competitor is capable of winning each of the races as they are based on a handicap starting system, making the event really exciting for both runners and spectators alike.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers had a small number of athletes taking part with the results as follows – 90m youth final, Callan Campbell third place 10.03, 800m youth final Ben Upfold eighth place 2:02.88, Amy Taylor 17th place 2:08.30, Erin White 28th 2:14.14, 800m open final, Andrew McKechnie fifth place 1:55.81, 200m youth final Callan Campbell seventh place 23.11, 400m open final and Abbi MacLeod in third place at 49.24.

The final race of the day, the 110m New Year Sprint race, was won by 18-year-old Ryan McMichan representing Edinburgh AC in 11.35, who received the Eric Liddell Trophy and won £4000 prize money.

1 . New Year Sprint 155th edition Falkirk Vics' Erin White in action Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . New Year Sprint 155th edition The event, usually held in Edinburgh, took place at Grangemouth Stadium Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . New Year Sprint 155th edition Athletes from across the country took part Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

4 . New Year Sprint 155th edition 500-plus athletes took part on the day Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales