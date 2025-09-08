In pictures: 91st Bo'ness Hill Climb and return of Classic Car Show at Kinneil Estate

Around 80 classic cars raced up the famous track for the 91st edition of the popular event, which has previously been graced by the likes of Scottish world champions Jim Clark and Sir Jackie Stewart.

And that wasn’t all with spectators all being treated to the return of the the Bo'ness Hill Climb classic car show – which took place on the Sunday with over 200 cars on display.

Charities including Sir Stewart’s Race Against Dementia and the Scottish Air Ambulance Service will benefit from the event’s proceeds alongside selected Bo’ness-based groups. Every single penny raised goes to a good cause.

Bo’ness Sporting Automobile Club – who were formed in 2022 with the goal of continuing the event alongside preserving the heritage and tradition of Scotland’s oldest permanent motorsport venue – hailed another successful edition with member Grant Wilson hailing the return of the classic car show.

On social media, he said: “After a year of hard work and planning to revive the Bo'ness Hill Climb classic car show, I'm glad to say it was a success! We had just over 200 cars on show even when the weather took a bit of a turn. Congratulations go to Anthony Lattka for winning the best car in show trophy and TR Register Scotland for winning the best club stand trophy. Both were awarded by our independent judge Colin Anderson from The Bo'ness Motor Museum.

“A massive thank you to everyone who attended today from club stands to individual entries and spectators. Your support is much appreciated and hopefully we can make it even bigger and better next year. A final thank you to Fraser Preston, David Aitken, Iain Levett, Ewan Preston and Kenny Baird who helped make this event happen, much appreciated lads! Time to start planning for next year.”

Motorsport enthusiasts from across the UK made the trip to take part in the hill climb and enjoy the sights and sounds of classic cars. Here is our image gallery courtesy of the Falkirk Herald’s chief photographer Michael Gillen.

