In pics: Falkirk Primary Schools Cross-Country League comes to a conclusion at Callendar Park

Organised by Active Schools and local athletics club Falkirk Victoria Harriers, youngsters from 36 district primary schools enjoyed the sun and competed to top their respective league tables. The season is over completed over three meets, with April finale coming after previous events in October and November.

In the boys’ league P5 table, Kinneil came out on top with St Francis second and Kinnaird in third. Kinnaird topped the P6 table with Wallacestone and Westquarter making up the top three respectively. In the P7 table, Wallacestone were first finishers with Westquarter second and Shieldhill third.

At P5 level, Conal Rooney of Larbert Village was top athlete with Caleb Archibong of St Margaret’s second and Seth Yule of Laurieston third. Jamie Scott of Kinnaird topped the P6s with Callan Rooney of Carron and Aydan Tait-Crossan of Antonine making up the top three respectively. At P7 level, Wallacestone’s Henry Watson was first with Kyle Maxwell of St Patrick’s second and St Margaret’s Evan Howson third.

In the girls’ league P5 table, Bantaskin came out on top with St Francis second and Bonnybridge in third. Bonnybridge topped the P6 table with St Francis and Laurieston making up the top three respectively. In the P7 table, Ladeside were first finishers with St Patrick’s second and St Andrew’s third.

At P5 level, Ella Nimmo of Wallacestone was top athlete with Natalia Mandula of Whitecross second and Ariana Bennett of Head of Muir third. Lucy Dixon of St Margaret’s topped the P6s with Isla Hedges of Kinnaird and Niamh Cliffford of Ladeside making up the top three respectively. At P7 level, Moray’s Mia Barnett was first with Beth Moffett of Kinnaird second and Bantaskin’s Emelia Don third.

