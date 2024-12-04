Impressive medal haul for Falkirk Junior Bike Club at Scottish National Cyclocross Championships

The FJBC team were inaugural winners of the Youth CX Relays in Irvine (Photo: FBJC)

Falkirk Junior Bike Club enjoyed a successful weekend at this year’s Scottish National Cyclocross Championships – with a group of talented riders becoming the inaugural winners of the Youth CX Relays.

The 16-strong FBJB group surged to victory on Saturday in Irvine to start off a medal-laden couple of days – with the weekend of action also acting as the fifth round of this season’s HUPcc Scottish Cyclocross Series.

On Sunday, Arran Drackford secured silver in the under-16 youth open while a FBJC trio earned bronze medals for their showings in windy conditions on a challenging course with multiple banks.

Those were: Isla Reekie (under-14 youth female); Freya McQueen (non-series under-12 youth female) and Evan Howson (non-series under-12 youth open).

Popular FJBC volunteer Jim Hughes was also presented with a HUPcc frame after winning the Spirit of Cross prize for the previous round of the Cyclocross Series – which took place in Linlithgow – with both FJBC and West Lothian Clarion organising and running that weekend.

Meanwhile, the Falkirk club’s Zetland Park Pump Track Series was named Scottish Cycling’s Event of the Year last month at the annual Scottish Cycling Awards.

A FJBC spokesperson said: “The series has introduced a brand new audience to cycling events, with 80 per cent of participants having never raced before. The series brings opportunities for young people who would never consider racing to get involved in cycle sport.”