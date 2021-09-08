Husband and wife star for Scotland as five players from Falkirk area qualify for disability darts squad

The team includes Denny husband and wife James and Diane Millar and long term friends Alex Lister, Anne Whyte and Helen Beurskens who will all be keen to excel as Scotland hosts the event for the first time at the Hilcroft Hotel in Whitburn.

“As a team and as individuals we’re very confident,” James, 60, Scotland’s third ranked player in the Classic division, told the Falkirk Herald.

"We’re all playing to a very high standard. The standard of darts that our players play to throughout Scotland is unbelievable.

"Most play disability darts and also mainstream darts as well, although my wife doesn’t. I’m especially proud of her because she only took up disability darts two years ago yet has become the third best ranked woman player in Scotland. Her game is fantastic, she’s playing brilliantly.

"She has come on leaps and bounds, to a point that Sky Sports News are actually interviewing her this week.

"It means a lot to me that me and my wife are representing Scotland and everyone in the team is absolutely buzzing.”

Tonight, Thursday, will see World Championship singles matches in the Classic and Ladies classes, with this played to a finish.

Moving onto Friday, the Compris division will be decided, before Saturday sees a piper acknowledging the entry of competing teams from across the world who are taking part in the World Cup on Saturday and Sunday.

James, who plays locally at Falkirk’s Mill Inn, revealed that the Scots – who are all debutants – will be joined in the two competitions by players from several other countries including England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Canada, USA, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and South Korea.

"In terms of who the favourites are to win, it’s up in the air,” James added.