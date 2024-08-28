Holders Falkirk Rugby Club prepare for competitive opener in National League Cup

Falkirk sealed the National League Cup trophy last season after a battling 34-21 win over Lasswade at Murrayfield (Photo: Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

National League Cup holders Falkirk Rugby Club get their campaign underway this Saturday with a pool outing against fellow National 2 side Kirkcaldy in the same competition – but director of rugby Kenny Grieve admits that keeping hold of the trophy, which they lifted at Murrayfield this summer, isn’t the priority at Sunnyside this season.

Having narrowly missed on promotion from the Scottish National League Division 2 last term for the second successive season, the cups are just an added bonus for Grieve, who already has one eye on the league opener against Berwick next weekend.

“It wouldn’t be the end of the world if we lost on Saturday,” Grieve told the Falkirk Herald. “That’s just the simple truth. It is a good game to start for us against a tough Kirkcaldy team that we know well.

"But we recognise that the league is our focus. We’d love to retain our trophy but we know what we really want to win. The pool system is like a mini-league too at the start of this cup so it isn’t like you lose and you are out.

"The real business is the league. We need to go all out to try and win it if we can. We’ve came close a couple of times and we don’t want that feeling of just missing out again.”

Ahead of the match at Sunnyside, Grieve provided an update on how the squad is shaping up, with a number of players set to miss out due to injury or holidays.

“We’re a wee bit light,” he explained. “Andy Gillespie and Callum Hunter, our two hookers, are both out. One due to injury and one due to a family holiday. Alex Geddes, Stef Yarrow’s replacement at second row, is also away on holiday.

“Erin Baisley from South Africa is injured. That one happened away from us at the national under-20s academy. It would have been to see him in action.

“Lewis Skinner is just back to full fitness and one of young lads Gregor McKinnon, who played in the cup final last year, is now 19 and has had that squad experience that will stand him in good stead.

“Rory Marshall, a young lad who was a Falkirk boy originally, was at Linlithgow and he is now back with us. He made his debut last weekend.

“Stewart McCulloch is a few weeks away still but that was a longer-term one from last season that we knew about. We have missed his experience.

“Gregor Dodd is back to full fitness. Harry Russell is looking sharp too and he will captain the side again.

“Connor Faulds is back from a holiday in the early hours of Saturday morning from a far-flung trip and I think it is best to give him the day off.

“We are excited about Gregor Ramsey, he has transitioned from the backs to the forwards to play number seven. He’s showed up well so far in pre-season and we are hopeful that will bear fruit.

“Arran Hain, a prop, has joined from Edinburgh Accies. He’ll start this weekend I would think – he is a real talent.”

While Falkirk’s firsts take on Kirkcaldy on the main pitch at Sunnyside, the seconds will host local rivals Grangemouth Stags in their competitive season opener, with both matches kicking off at 3pm.

The club has also revealed that Your Equipment Solutions have signed on for another year as main sponsor.