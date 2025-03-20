Holders Falkirk have National League Cup quarter-final berth in own hands

Falkirk in action v Kirkcaldy (Photo: Submitted)

Falkirk’s first XV know exactly what they need to do this Saturday in order to set up a National League Cup quarter-final with fellow Arnold Clark National League Division 2 side Berwick.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sunnyside outfit – who are current holders of the trophy after last summer’s Murrayfield final win over Lasswade – currently sit second in their National League Cup Pool 7 ahead of this weekend’s trip to Howe of Fife.

And they know that they need to chalk up a win by 14 points or more while securing a four-try bonus point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If they can do that, then they’ll overtake Kirkcaldy who currently occupy top spot, setting up a home tie against Berwick in the process.

“It is simple: we know that we can set up a quarter-final against Berwick on Saturday, March 29 if we beat Howe of Fife by 14 points or more,” Falkirk’s director of rugby Kenny Grieve said.

"It is to our benefit really, I don’t think we can hide away from that. You’d rather know what you had to do, and be in a position to do it than be Kirkcaldy having to sit and wait on another match’s outcome.

"I’m sure they’ll be keeping an eye on our game during their National 2 fixture this Saturday, that’s for sure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Falkirk progress, their semi-final would be on Saturday, April 5.

Following that, the Sunnyside outfit, who sit comfortably third in the table, round off their National 2 campaign with a rearranged trip to Lasswade on Saturday, April 12.

Super Saturday is on April 19 with Falkirk hoping to final their season at Murrayfield once again.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.