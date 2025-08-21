History made as Laurieston Bowling Club seal Stirling County gents’ top ten

By Peter Alexander
Published 21st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
For the first time in the club's history, Laurieston Bowling Club won the Stirling County gents’ top ten after a 6-2 win over Cambusbarron.

Gary Graham got off to a great start in the singles, winning 21-11. The pair of Eck Wilson and Crawford Gillies were less fortunate, losing 38-6. With the rink of Stephen Peasley, William Rae, Mark Graham and Derek Logie seven shots up with two ends to play, the match hinged on the triples which going into the last end was 9-8 in favour of Cambusbarron. But Kenny McLeish, Barry Main and Peter Alexander held their nerve to take a two and secure victory for Laurieston.

Most Popular

The final of the Stirling County East gents top 5 between Carron and Bainsford will take place at Burnhead on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The quarter-finals of the Kennard Trophy, which was first contested in 1888, took place on Tuesday evening (results pending): Stenhousemuir v Denny, Laurieston v Causewayhead, Polmont v Bainsford and Grangemouth Railway vFalkirk at Allandale.

For more information on county competitions visit stirlingcounty.co.uk.

Related topics:History
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice