History made as Laurieston Bowling Club seal Stirling County gents’ top ten
Gary Graham got off to a great start in the singles, winning 21-11. The pair of Eck Wilson and Crawford Gillies were less fortunate, losing 38-6. With the rink of Stephen Peasley, William Rae, Mark Graham and Derek Logie seven shots up with two ends to play, the match hinged on the triples which going into the last end was 9-8 in favour of Cambusbarron. But Kenny McLeish, Barry Main and Peter Alexander held their nerve to take a two and secure victory for Laurieston.
The final of the Stirling County East gents top 5 between Carron and Bainsford will take place at Burnhead on Sunday.
The quarter-finals of the Kennard Trophy, which was first contested in 1888, took place on Tuesday evening (results pending): Stenhousemuir v Denny, Laurieston v Causewayhead, Polmont v Bainsford and Grangemouth Railway vFalkirk at Allandale.
