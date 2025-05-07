Historic hits by LocHire Stenhousemuir batsmen as cricket club open season with win
The fine double success saw Stenhousemuir’s 1st XI win by 138 runs at the Tryst and the seconds win by four wickets in Paisley.
The match at the Tryst saw a record breaking partnership between the professional Yaseen Valli and overseas amateur Zander Smith.
After Amir Shahzad and Manas Sahare went cheaply, the two South Africans added 209 for the third wicket. Smith made exactly 100 and Valli was eventually run out for 126.
Remarkably, they reached their centuries off successive balls, the first time that two Stenhousemuir batsmen had scored centuries in the same innings.
With a little help from Peter Hamilton – who made 15 not out – ’Muir posted 300 for 7 from their 50 overs.
This total was always going to be a winning one and Ferguslie never really made any great progress. Two wickets from Nick Lister and one from Husnain Atif reduced them to 64 for 3.
Wickets fell regularly and Callum Grant and Manas Sahare each took three wickets. Muhammed Adnan had one wicket and Ferguslie were all out for 162.
It was also a good day for Adam Hunter on his first day in charge of the 2nd XI as they took on Ferguslie seconds at Meikleriggs in West Championship 2.
Ferguslie were all out for 141. Farhan Haider took four wickets and Ollie Townsend, William Sneddon and Jahcari Greenwood two each.
Stenhousemuir replied with 142 for 6. Ollie Townsend made 26 and Adam Hunter and William Sneddon each made 24I.
Another busy weekend sees LocHire Stenhousemuir away to Dumfries with the second XIs meeting at the Tryst. On Sunday Stenhousemuir take on Carlton at the Tryst in the Scottish Cup. The women and girls are away to Prestwick.
SCORING CARD
LocHire Stenhousemuir 300 for 7 (Y Valli 126; Z Smith 100)
Ferguslie 162 (CR Grant 3 for 46; MN Sahare 3 for 10)
Meikleriggs 141 (F Haider 4 for 20)
2nd Stenhousemuir 142 for 6 (O Townsend 26).