'He's getting compliments from across Scotland' - coach praise for gymnastics kid Ramsay Milloy

Ramsay Milloy achieved perfect 10 score on pommel horse at qualification event

Ramsay, who attends Fishcross Primary School, has been involved with gymnastics since the age of three and has huge ambitions for his career.

And hopes are high that next month’s event will offer the talented youngster another chance to progress a further rung up the ladder.

"Last year Ramsay went down to that competition and came fourth at it,” his coach Stephen Wilson told the Falkirk Herald.

"This year he’s been selected to go back down with the team with boys from West Lothian, Hamilton and Glasgow.

"Hopefully they’ve got a chance of bringing home a team medal and an individual medal for Ramsay would be great.

"Ramsay puts in several hours of training, which he has to do because the demands of the sport – especially if you want the gymnasts to progress and maybe go into British squads – mean he has to be very committed because there’s a lot of competition from all over the country.

"It’s so difficult to get into the squad, because there’s that many talented gymnasts from all over.

"It’s just a case of keeping the head down, working hard and making sure we do what we can to make Ramsay as good as he can be.

"Hopefully we can get more boys through and do what Ramsay’s doing, which would be fantastic.”

Ramsay greatly impressed the judges recently as he won four gold medals, two silvers and a bronze to become overall winner – he scored a perfect 10 on the pommel and also triumphed on the rings and parallel bar – in a recent qualifying event which was held at Hamilton Gymnastics Club’s base in Blantyre Industrial Estate on October 23.

“It's a great achievement and obviously he was the overall champion as well,” Wilson said.

"We had a joke because in previous competitions he kept finishing fourth and missing out on the medals.

"So we said: ‘This time you’re going to finish on the podium eh?’ and he replied: ‘I’ll try’.

"He's obviously come away with seven medals which is incredible.

"He got a perfect 10 on the pommel horse. The judges are looking to take marks off so that’s a hard thing to do.

"He’s done well. He had other coaches from other clubs saying: ‘Wow, that was so good’.

"These compliments are coming from across Scotland as well so he obviously must be doing something right.”

Ramsay’s other medals in Blantyre were achieved in the vault and high bar (he landed silvers in both of these categories) and a bronze in the floor discipline.

The schoolboy, who trains for around 19 hours a week, started doing gymnastics at the Wasp Centre before moving to Alva, where he won all the boys’ competitions.