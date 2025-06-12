Helix Pond Races: Falkirk Vics' road race event is a big success again

The second edition of the Helix Pond Races, organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers, took place last Friday with great success.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four races were run round the iconic Helix Pond. One mile and 3k road races are rarely held, so the opportunity to get an official time for these distances was an attractive option for the 131 entrants.

The event provided an excellent running experience and was split into four races, two at each distance, and was held in bright sunshine with a very modest wind, making for excellent running conditions. These conditions lead to many great times and new course records set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one mile race was won by Callum Hunter of Corstorphine AC in 4:27, a course record equalling time, and by Kirsty Walker of Edinburgh AC in a record time of 4:58. In the 3k event, the winner was David Wright of Lothian RC who beat his own record from last year, in 8:34. The female winner was Kara Mackenzie Tait in 10:37, again course record equalling, who provided Corstorphine with their second winner in the night.

In another innovation, there was also prizes for the best age adjusted times. The winners were Don Macaulay and Dan McQueen both running age adjusted times of 4:23.1, and Falkirk Vics very own Fiona Matheson running 4:26. In the 3k, Jacqui Thompson ran 9:19 while David Wright ran 8:23. There were 22 Vics running with Andrew Mckechnie and Katie Christie the fastest male and female milers and Liam Mitchell and Danni Callaghan the fastest over 3k.

A club spokesperson said: “Several local businesses took the opportunity to get behind local running by providing sponsorship and we are very grateful to them. The Footstore, as well as being the headline sponsor of the night, also provided magnificent slate plaques for each of the winners. Behind the Wall sponsored the championship races and Hot Flow Yoga with Sarah sponsored the first of the races over each distance. Ronhill Specials provided the race prizes. Massage Matters provided pre and post massages for the runners and Highland Spring the post race water. Falkirk Council provided the iconic Helix Pond course and the use of the Hide for the evening. Their support from day one has been peerless. Once again the feedback from runners attending was very positive and the core team from the club will look to run these races next year.”