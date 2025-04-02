Head coach John Bunyan delighted at all-conquering Falkirk Fury senior men's play-off final win
Commenting on a memorable day in which Fury's Murray Hendry was MVP with 18 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals, Fury legend Bunyan said: "Defeating any Blaze team by 28 points is no mean feat and shows the quality and effort from the players in the final.
"We have had three very tough league games against them throughout the season. We knew where we needed to execute our game plan, particularly on the defensive end as they are a dangerous attacking side. The players stepped up and did that.
"At times we made too many unforced errors but we controlled the boards with 59-42 and our ability to get to the line was also key for us.
"I want to thank the fans who have supported us all season, particularly at our home games and packing out Grangemouth Sports Complex is like a sixth player on the court for us.
"I would also like to thank our sponsors, especially Dean at Sony Centre, a local business supporting a local club. Finally I would also like to acknowledge the coverage given to not just Fury but all the local sports clubs by the Falkirk Herald - it means a lot - we work really hard to get young players into sport and promotion and media coverage are key in doing that."
The senior men’s latest title gives them four play-off final wins, eight SBC Division 1 League titles and seven Scottish Cup titles, 17 of the 19 trophies coming in the past 10 seasons.
Last weekend’s latest success, at the home of the Caledonia Gladiators, saw Fury's Ali Fraser top score with 21 points, with Bantu Burroughs on 14 and Jonny Bunyan on 10, with Eddy Leginas, Ed Potter, Adnan Jalil and Javon Daniels also playing big minutes.
Completing Fury's 12-player team were Ziggy Dauksas, Matt Naylor and Hamish Taylor.
Captain Keith Bunyan lifted the trophy for Fury for his sixth championship gold medal, including two for his senior men side, three as coach to the junior men and one for his Lockerbie Strathclyde Division 1 title side.
