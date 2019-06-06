GYMNASTS BACK IN TOWN

The twists and turns of a 33rd year of gymnastics excellence were on show in Grangemouth Sports Complex recently.

Falkirk School of Gymnastics’ annual competition was held back in their former home – the club’s venue before they moved to their new home in the Cow Wynd in 1986.

As usual the competition was divided into 4 sessions as 220 gymnasts took part during the day. For the first time Scottish Gymnastics rules were applied to the results due to the very large entry which awarded trophies, medals and ribbons for the first six places in each category.

The competition of this magnitude required a great deal of effort from the coaches and staff at Falkirk School of Gymnastics and would not have taken place without the judges on the day Norma Moffat, David Callahan, Hannah Moffat and Stuart Callahan who had the unenviable task of judging all the gymnasts.

The Infinity Juniors and Seniors also performed their displays.

Results

Primary 1 Boys

1st Taylor Clark, 2nd Cameron McKerracher, 3rd Stephen Lannon, 4th Brodie Murray,

5 th Blair Webster, 6th Brown Ferguson

Primary 1 Girls

1st Lucia Koen, 2 nd = Keavey Gillespie and Summer Hastings, 3rd Saoirse Lomax

4th Eve Allison, 5 th = Emily Mitchell, Imogen Connelly, Lyra McCarren.6th Abbie Tierney

Primary 2 Boys

1st Archie McFarlane,2nd Lyall Laird,3rd Fraser Marjoribanks,4th Aaron Muir,5th Joe McGinlay

Primary 2 Girls

1st Orla Riddick,2nd Millie McBride,3rd Poppy Houghton,4th Lucia Chicarella

5th Diana Sescu,6th Emily Morrison

Primary 3 Boys

1st Kai Johnstone,2nd Ben Ross

Primary 3 Girls

1st Amelia MacDonald, 2nd Chloe Crommie, 3rd Emily Ferguson,4th Katie Corbett

5th Caitlin McBain, 6 th Lottie Kennedy

Primary 4 Girls

1st Olivia Miller, 2nd Isla Philp, 3rd Cora Harmison, 4th Lily Blakey

5th Mirren McArthur, 6th Emily Auld

Primary 5 Girls

1st Noemi Witkowska, 2 nd = Isla Dean, Wiktoria Olejewska, 3rd Mariam Amwar

4 th = Zoe Graham, Hailie Mitchell, 5 th = Caoimhe Bell, Layla Ferguson

6 th = Chloe Lannon, Nieve McMinn

Primary 6 Girls

1st Esme Miller, 2nd Isla Duke, 3rd Elle Doherty, 4th Calleigh McPhail

5th Aimee Esther, 6 th= Isla Raymond, Hannah Rous, Emily McQueenie

Primary 6 Boys

1st Carson Brown, 2nd Andrew Wilson

Primary 7 and S1 Girls

1st Rebecca Tait, 2nd Millie Kerr-Glen, 3rd Brogan MacIntosh, 4 th Eva Smith

Advance – Pre-Club

1st Katie Millar, 2nd Summer Robbins, 3rd Zoe Grahame

4th Laura Spaczynska, 5th Ava Grant, 6th Erin McAuley

Advance – Juniors

1st Kara Roberts, 2nd Freya McCabe, 3rd Alix Gray, 4th Eden Leadbetter

5th Jessica Gray, 6th Summer Spence

Advance – Seniors

1st Laura Jagminite, 2nd Tia Turnbull, 3rd Keira Tortora

4th Laura Krzyzak, 5th Faith Reid, 6th Rebecca Smillie

Girls club – juniors

1 st Erin Laidlaw, 2nd Miren McPaul, 3rd Eirinn Farrally

4 th Ioana Sescu, 5th Orla Martin, 6th Jessica Laing

Girls club – Intermediate

1 st = Chloe Nisbet , Niamh O’Donnell, 2nd Leonie Beveridge, 3rd Erin Stewart

4th Ellie Carroll, 5th Ellie Shanks,5th Charlie Coe

Girls club – Seniors

1st Sophie Hannah, 2nd Carice Baillie, 3rd Laura Nicol

4th Sarah Nicol, 5th Lois Cant, 6th Summer Ferguson