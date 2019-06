Stenhousemuir’s Callum Grant has received a national call-up.

The Tryst cricket ground teenager has been selected to play for Scotland Under-19 and included in a national squad to play against a Northern Counties select at Middlesbrough next month.

He’ll face NUSC on June 25 and 26 in what is a huge honour for the player, and the club and comesless than a year after the 16-year-old was selected for the under-17s national squad, despite only being 15 years old.