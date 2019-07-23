Grant is toast of the Tryst with magnificent seven

After last week’s disappointing performance at Kelburne, Loc Hire Stenhousemuir had a comfortable victory over Irvine at the Tryst on Saturday.

They scored 174 all out and dismissed Irvine for 61 but the outstanding feature of the game was the bowling performance of young Callum Grant. He produced the remarkable figures of seven overs, three maidens, seven wickets for five runs.

On Sunday there was another outstanding performance as Sahil Thakur scores 112 for the Sunday Development XI away to East Kilbride. Gary Halcrow and Roy Rai gave the side a good start putting on 62 for the first wicket. Halcrow made 38 and Rai 31.

For once Yaseen Valli went cheaply, scoring only six and after Sahil Thacker made 20 ‘Muir were 122 for four.

At this point, Dennico Hollis took charge. With a little help from Zeb Alamgir who made 10 and Ross Jones with 17, he batted right through to the end of the 50 overs. At the close he was 34 not out and the team total was 174.

After Sahil Thakur removed the opening pair with only three runs on the board, Irvine were never at the races and Callum Grant simply ran through them. He took seven wickets in seven overs with a little help from wicket keeper Lucas Laing who held three catches. Zeb Alamgir took the other wicket to fall as Irvine subsided to 61 all out.

The second XI suffered another defeat, this time away at Marress. They were all out for 76 and the Irvine men made 77 for four.

The East Kilbride XI were 111 for 0 wicket when rain caused the match to be abandoned with no result.

On Saturday Loc Hire Stenhousemuir take on Kilmarnock at the Tryst and the 2nd XI are away to Motherwell.