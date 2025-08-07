Grangemouth Triathlon Club to mark 10th anniversary with special dinner dance

A local sports club will mark it’s 10th anniversary next month with a special dinner dance – honouring Grangemouth Triathlon Club’s many achievements since it’s inception.

What began as a simple idea to make triathlon more accessible and affordable has blossomed into one of Scotland’s most successful community clubs.

In September 2015, Robert Myler shared his vision of creating a welcoming triathlon club for all ages and abilities in the local area.

That first training session attracted just a couple dozen beginners, supported by two enthusiastic but unqualified volunteer coaches. No one could have predicted the incredible journey ahead.

Today, Grangemouth boasts over 140 members, 16 fully qualified coaches, and a thriving junior program nurturing some of Scotland’s future athletes.

Remarkably, seven of the original members are still actively involved, having achieved impressive individual success along the way.

And Robert Myler, the club’s founder and president, hailed the club’s inclusive spirit.

“Triathlon can seem intimidating when you see elite athletes performing amazing feats,” he told The Falkirk Herald. “My goal was to create a space where families could stay fit and have fun together, while also supporting those aiming for competitive success.”

The club’s growth has been matched by a string of achievements. Previous winners of Triathlon Scotland’s Club of the Year prize, Grangemouth has seen 12 members represent Team GB across various events.

Several athletes compete in ultra-distance triathlons, and at the recent Scottish Championships at Loch Lomond, all seven club participants finished on the podium.

At the 2024 Triathlon Scotland awards, Linda Lucey was named technical official of the year while Norman Lucey won the coach of the year (over-25) prize. Dylan Donaldson took home the inspirational performance of the year gong.

Myler believes however that the club’s true strength lies beyond the club’s brilliant sporting success.

He explained: “What gives me the most joy is seeing members develop, celebrate success, and build friendships.

“Our annual BBQ and ceilidh events bring the community together, and our work supporting local charities makes a real difference.”

Community engagement remains a key focus, with members involved in outreach and fundraising throughout the Falkirk district.

The club’s inclusive ethos extends to beginners and seasoned athletes alike, offering support and encouragement to all.

To mark its 10th anniversary, Grangemouth is hosting a dinner dance at the Leapark Hotel on Saturday, September 13.

The event invites past, present, and future members to celebrate a decade of dedication, progress, and camaraderie.

“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come,” said Myler. “From a small group of passionate volunteers to a thriving club with international success — and the best is yet to come.”

For more information or to join the celebrations, visit https://clubspark.net/GrangemouthTriathlonClub or email [email protected]