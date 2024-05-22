Grangemouth Triathlon Club: Five members qualify to represent Team GB at European Championships
Grangemouth Triathlon Club’s Robert Myler, Ross Crombie, Toni Moore, Cat Hutchinson and Barry Sturrock will all travel to Portugal next month for the Age Group event, representing Great Britain.
Club president Myler, of Shieldhill, joins Brightons club-mate Crombie in having earned a spot in the sprint distance duathlon being held on Saturday, June 15 in the 60-64 and 45-49 age ranges respectively.
The event includes a 5km run, 20km bike ride and another run of 2.5km. The duo will also take part in the standard event the following day, with the distances doubling for that one.
Myler, who works across Forth Valley College’s campuses, has also qualified for this year's World Championships in Australia in both the sprint and standard distance duathlon disciplines.
Crombie meanwhile will travel to Switzerland later this year for the long-distance duathlon World Championships event.
Trio Moore (Falkirk), Hutchinson (Falkirk) and Sturrock (Laurieston) have also qualified for the aquathlon event on Friday, June 21. They are taking part in the 25-29, 50-54 and 40-45 age ranges respectively.
"We’re closing in on our 10th anniversary now and I don’t think anyone, including myself, thought that the club would reach this level of success,” Myler said.
"We’ve achieved so much. The goal was simply to have a triathlon club in the local area but we’ve managed to really punch above our weight. To have five members, from different age ranges, make the age group level and put on the GB is simply amazing.
"We are all about having fun and we over 150 members stretching from juniors up to seniors. We aren’t all about reaching the elite level to honest but it has just sort of happened thanks to the talent and determination of our members.
“The five of us never thought we would be at this stage and we are all looking forward to the summer.”
Myler is also on the hunt for sponsors ahead of his trip to Queensland in August with all of the competition trips currently being self-funded. You can find more out at www.grangemouthtriathlon.com.