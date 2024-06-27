Grangemouth-trained Meggan Dawson-Farrell included in Paralympic programme
The dozen in the GB Paralympic squad include Paralympians Hugh Nibloe, Gregor Ewan, Robert McPherson, Gary Smith and Dawson-Farrell and four more World Championship representatives in Jo Butterfield - who was awarded an MBE after winning a Paralympic gold medal in athletics at Rio in 2016 - Gary Logan, Charlotte McKenna, Stewart Pimblett, along with Martin Sutherland.
Newcomers to that squad are England’s World Championships Mixed Doubles representative Karen Aspey along with Julian Mattison who have moved up from Paralympic Performance Foundation (PPF) level.
Three more of last season’s PPF squad, Scotland’s Keith Gray and England’s George Potts and Jason Kean have graduated to national level support, a group that is completed by a third English player Jean Guild.
The latest PPF squad meanwhile consists of five further new athletes to the programme, Austin McKenzie, Connor McGeorge, Gordon Alexander, Graeme Stewart and Rich Osborn.
"Congratulations to all of those who have been selected to the world class programme this season after a rigorous selection process,” said British Curling Paralympic head coach Sheila Swan.
“This is the largest squad we have recruited to the Paralympic programme and consists of many familiar faces and experienced athletes along with lots of fresh blood, demonstrating how effectively our Paralympic pathway is now working, enhanced by our recruitment campaigns north and south of the border, with more English athletes on board than ever before.
“International wheelchair curling has never been so competitive, which is being felt ever more keenly with just two years to go to Mila Cortina in 2026 with two medal opportunities available from the team and mixed doubles disciplines in the Paralympic programme for the first time.
“We believe having a large squad will not only boost our chances in 2026 and beyond, we also know it will help everyone at different stages of the pathway to develop well in order to win well when it counts in 2026.”