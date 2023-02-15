Grangemouth Stags win historic Alban Jenkins Shield

The Stags faced their old rivals last Friday in the latest encounter between the two sides. This fixture dates back to 1957 making it the longest running fixture between Scottish and Welsh club sides.

The Stags were able to field a strong squad with a good mixture of experience and youth. Conditions were good for rugby and the local side made a fast start.

The home side scored after just a couple of minutes. Good handling in the backs saw the ball reach fullback Constable who beat the cover to run in under the posts for the try.

Grangemouth Stags defeated Llandybie 34-7 over the weekend to win the Alban Jenkins Shield (Photo: Contributed)

Unfortunately he missed the simple conversion. Llandybie hit back and after missing a penalty attempt they maintained the pressure and took the lead. They worked a move round the front of a lineout and after a couple of phases the pack drove over from close range.

The conversion was on target. The game remained very tight as the game entered the second quarter.

Grangemouth took a tap penalty inside the Welsh 22. The ball was popped to Harvey and the centre crashed over under the posts. Once again Constable managed to miss the conversion.

On the half hour mark the Stags stretched their lead with a length of the field score. Hind picked up from a retreating scrum deep in his own 22 and made ground.

Stags in action against Llandybie

Forsyth continued the play and he was tackled the ball was quickly recycled and moved wide. Once again Constable received the ball on the wing and raced in for the score. Gibson took over the kicking duties and added the extras.

Grangemouth were again on top at the start of the second half and quickly collected their fourth try.

Harvey had another strong carry and linked with Hind. When the latter was tackled the ball was moved along the back line with Allan rounding the cover for an unconverted score.

The Stags were now beginning to dominate the game and stretched their lead further on 62 minutes. A loose clearing kick was fielded by Harvey and he made ground to the 22.

Christie continued the move and when the ball was recycled Stewart was hauled down just short of the line. The pack again retained possession and after a couple of close range drives, Stewart rejoined the attack to dive over.

Once again the conversion attempt was unsuccessful. The closing ten minutes saw the Stags complete the scoring with their sixth try. Christie made the run to the 22. The pack had a series of carries before Watson forced his way over the line from short yardage. This time the conversion was on target.

This was an entertaining and hard fought encounter between the two sides. Hind and Constable were best for the home side. After the match skipper Hind was presented with the Alban Jenkins Shield.

There was also a special moment for the McGregor family with Adam becoming the third generation from his family to play in the fixture following in the footsteps of his father Ian and grandad Derek.