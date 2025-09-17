Grangemouth Stags surge to top of Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1

Perthshire made the trip south down the A9 last Saturday for round four of the Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 season.

They’d won both games against the Stags last season and were unbeaten this season so a tough match was expected. Grangemouth made a number of changes with Nesbitt returning to the side and first starts of the season for Bell, Forsyth and Herron. In addition, there were positional changes for Hind and Coyle.

The visitors made a strong start and almost scored off their first possession. Their fullback cut through the defensive line and only an excellent tackle from Coyle prevented the score. Herron then had a good run up the line before being bundled into touch ten metres from the line. The Stags continued to press and came close when a driving maul from a lineout was illegally halted. The opening score came shortly after.

Perth tried to run from their goal line but a pass was deflected upwards and was collected by Herron who dotted down for the simplest try he will score all season. Skelton added the extras. Grangemouth remained on top and try number two followed on 20 minutes. The visitors tried to clear from their dead ball area but the ball was knocked on. From the resulting five-metre scrum White picked up and forced his way over for the score. Skelton slotted the conversion.

Grangemouth Stags now sit top of the Arnold Clark Caledonia Region League Division 1 table after last Saturday’s win (Stock photo: Michael Gillen)

The Stags then almost scored from the kick off. Allan burst clear and found Hind in support taking play to the opposition 22. However the ball was knocked on and the chance was lost. This allowed the visitors to score their opening try. Perth ran from their 22 with the winger having just enough room to beat his man on the outside before cutting back inside. The conversion was successful.

The closing minutes of the half saw Perthshire on top. They pinned the home side in their 22 and ran a couple of tap penalties. The Stags defence held firm and a mistake allowed the clearance to touch to end the half.

The third quarter was a tense affair and both teams lost a player to a yellow card. As the game entered the final quarter, Grangemouth extended their lead. Skelton kicked a penalty to the corner. Johnston secured the lineout and the pack drove over the line with Clark collecting the touchdown. This time Skelton was off target with the conversion attempt.

Skelton was controlling the play and another kick pushed the visitors back into their 22. Although they won the lineout Hind was able to rip the ball clear, twist away from the tackler and run in for an unconverted score.

Perth hit back and with eight minutes to play a spell of pressure resulted in a converted try. However the Stags finished the game strongly.

Bell and White combined to take play close to the line and when the visitors were penalised at the breakdown Skelton completed the scoring with the simple penalty.

And that 27-14 home win sent the superb Stags to the top of the table, who now host Blairgowrie this Saturday in round one the National Shield.

Stags’ second XV meanwhile lost out 51-41 at Haddington in their outing last weekend.