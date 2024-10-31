Grangemouth Stags secure big league win over Falkirk 2s

Grangemouth Stags got revenge against Falkirk’s second string over the weekend, picking up a league win at Glensburgh (Photo: Alan Murray)

Grangemouth Stags secured a 45-17 win over Falkirk 2s at Glensburgh in the Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 1 last Saturday.

The home team made a terrible start. After receiving the kick off, they worked through a couple of phases before kicking downfield. A poor kick chase allowed the Falkirk fullback to break the first line of defence and race 30 metres upfield before passing to his winger for an easy run in under the sticks. The Stags regrouped and a few minutes later Clyne thought he had scored but the try was disallowed for a forward pass. Despite the pressure the home team were unable to break down the Falkirk defence until the 15th minute. Grangemouth stole a lineout on the visitors 22. Ferguson and Sloan carried well before Watson was able to dive over in the corner. Constable was unable to add the difficult conversion.

Straight from the kick off, the Stags worked through some phases to suck in the defenders. The ball was moved wide and Sloan passed to Allan on the outside with the winger outpacing the cover to race up the touchline and run round under the posts. To ironic cheers Constable added the extras, the first successful conversion in 14 attempts by various kickers over three games!

As the game entered the second quarter Grangemouth collected their third score. From a scrum drive in the opposition 22 White picked up and was tackled just short of the line. Clyne tried to force his way over and when the ball was recycled White collected the pass to crash over for an unconverted score. On 32 minutes, the Stags added the bonus point try. From a scrum deep in their 22, White picked up and made 30 metres. The forwards carried the move on to the visitors 22 and quick hands gave Allan enough space to round the final defender for his second try. Constable duly added the extras.

Falkirk responded with their second try soon after. They kicked a penalty to the corner and secured the lineout. The initial drive was stopped but the ball was moved wide for an unconverted score. With the last play of the half the home side increased their lead. Falkirk were turned over near halfway. Good handling took play to the visitors 22 before Gardiner burst through the defensive line and was tackled close to the line. The ball was slipped back to Forsyth and the scrum half darted over from close range. Constable slotted an excellent conversion.

The second half was a much more scrappy affair with both sides giving away numerous penalties at the breakdown. Forsyth was given a yellow card for a dump tackle but the home side managed the numerical disadvantage well and in fact increased their lead. Johnston collected a lineout in the 22 and drove towards the line before passing to Ferguson for the score. Once again Constable added the extras.

As the game entered the closing 15 minutes Falkirk scored their third try. After a spell of pressure in the home 22 the visitors scrum half dived over from close range.

With the clock in the red, Grangemouth completed the scoring. The ball was moved along the backline and a long pass from Gemmell found Allan who cut inside the fullback to complete his hat trick. Constable ended the game with another successful kick.