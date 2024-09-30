Grangemouth Stags score ten tries as they seal third Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 1 win on the spin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grangemouth Stags surged to another big win for the second weekend in a row at Glensburgh in the Caledonia Midlands Region League Division 1.

Visiting Panmure made the trip from Broughty Ferry and they were defeated 64-12 by the Stags – who are now are on a three-match winning run after losing their opening two outings.

Grangemouth made three changes from the previous week with starts for the experienced pair of Harvey and Allan and a first XV debut for young Sam Peacham at scrum half.

The district side made a great start and opened the scoring in the first minute. Straight from the kick off they carried well and the ball was recycled through several phases. White then made a break and linked with Ferguson and his pass found Coyle who outpaced the cover to run in from 35 metres. Siddiq added the extras.

Grangemouth Stags in action against Panmure (Photo: Submitted)

Panmure tried to respond but the Stags defence was solid and on ten minutes a mistake by the visitors resulted in try number two. They lost the ball on their ten-metre line and quick hands by the backs gave Allan enough space to round his man and run in for an unconverted score.

From the kick off, the home forwards and backs combined to stretch the Panmure defence. White had another carry and his pass found Siddiq who galloped up the touchline before running round behind the posts for the third try. The winger duly converted his own score.

Despite being three scores down Panmure fought back and had a long spell of pressure inside the Grangemouth 22. They were denied by a well disciplined defence and some poor options and the local side were able to clear upfield.

The bonus point score arrived on the half hour mark. Ferguson made a half break and was supported by White. The skipper again found Siddiq to run in for an unconverted try.

Grangemouth Stags in action against Panmure (Photo: Submitted)

A couple of minutes later Panmure tried to be clever as they attacked from deep. An attempted chip ahead was plucked out of the air by Johnston who found his fellow flanker Harvey in support for the score. Siddiq added the conversion.

Five minutes later, Harvey carried to the 22 and his pass found Johnston for an easy run in. Siddiq was successful with the conversion. The closing minutes of the half saw the visitors back on the attack. This time the Stags were unable to clear their lines and after a series of close range drives they forced their way over for an unconverted try.

A poor kick off and subsequent penalty at the start of the second half meant that Panmure were again inside the home 22. Again the visitors pressed home the advantage for a converted score. The rest of the third quarter was fairly even. On 60 minutes, after a spell of pressure, the home side were back on the scoresheet. After a number of phases Harvey collected the final pass for his second try which was converted by Siddiq.

From the kick off, Watson and Allan combined to take play to the Panmure 22. The loose ball was scooped up by Quinn and his long pass to midfield was grabbed by Ferguson who burst through an attempted tackle before running in from 20 metres. Siddiq added the easy conversion.

As the game entered the closing ten minutes Siddiq completed his hat trick. Grangemouth secured a turnover on halfway. Allan and Harvey combined with Siddiq collecting the scoring pass.

Then with the final play and from deep in their 22 the Stags added their tenth try. Harvey picked up from the base of a scrum. Siddiq linked with Coyle and Johnston and the final inside pass gave Taylor the simplest of run ins from 30 metres. Siddiq slotted the kick for a personal haul of 29 points.

This was a very satisfying team performance by the Stags. The forwards, especially White, Harvey and Ferguson, carried well throughout. The backs, for the first time this season, looked sharp in attack and solid in defence.

Peacham was player of the match on his debut while all the backs looked dangerous with ball in hand. This weekend the Stags are again at home this time in the Shield as they face Ellon with a 3pm KO.

Meanwhile, there was disappointment for Stags’ 2s and the club’s under-18s who were both left without a game as Perthshire 2s and Stirling under-18s were unable to raise a team. The 2s are away to Panmure on Saturday while the u18s are at home (KO time to be confirmed).