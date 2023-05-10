Grangemouth Stags Ladies secure the National Plate trophy

Oban were on top in the opening exchanges with a dominant scrum and strong running by their lively centres. However the local side weathered the initial storm and against the run of play took the lead after 11 minutes.

The ball was moved from the left to centrefield where fullback Amy Coyle found a gap in the defensive line and outpaced the cover to score under the sticks. Skipper Heather Innes added the extras. Oban continued to look dangerous in attack and it was no real surprise when they equalised after 18 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their centre cut through the home defence to score near the posts and leave a simple conversion. As the game entered the second quarter Oban added their second score. Grangemouth lost the ball close to their line and the Oban number 8 picked up the loose ball to dive over for the score. The conversion attempt was off target.

Grangemouth Stags' Ladies won the National Plate final over the weekend, defeating Oban Lorne Ladies 31-22 in Edinburgh (Photo: Scottish Rugby/James Parsons)

A couple of minutes later Oban increased their lead. Some poor attempted tackles in midfield allowed one of the Oban centres to escape down the left touchline and run in from 40 metres. Once again the conversion was off target. Grangemouth responded on 32 minutes when Rachael Cook cut a great line to slice through the defence before rounding the fullback for a fine individual score. Innes slotted the extras.

The start of the second half saw Grangemouth back on the attack and after some pressure close to the line replacement Sarah McCormack was able to crash over from close range. This time Innes was unable to add the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oban upped their efforts and laid siege to the Grangemouth lines. Somehow they held out for 20 minutes with some last gasp tackling before finally Oban forced their way over the line after a tap penalty. Crucially the not too difficult conversion was missed.

The last 15 minutes of the game saw Grangemouth back inside the Oban 22 and on 71 minutes back in the lead. Once again it was Coyle who found space in the centre to cut the line and score under the posts. Innes added the conversion. As the clock ticked down Oban were again pinned back in their 22. The local side decided not to attempt a couple of penalties preferring to keep ball in hand and look for the clinching score. Finally with 30 seconds to play another drive by Cook took

play close to the line and when the ball was recycled substitute Zubie Chaston forced her way over for an unconverted

score to trigger bedlam on the touchline and in the stands. FT Grangemouth 31 Oban 22

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a game and what a performance by the team. They were on the back foot for much of the game but grew in

confidence and in the end deserved their victory. The scrum recovered well after a difficult start and all the team tackled

well. Cook was awarded player of the match for her carries and all round display but there were another 21 players who

could have lifted the award. Skipper Innes collected the trophy to start wild celebrations which carried on well into the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

night. A memorable day for all involved with womans rugby at Grangemouth.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​