Grangemouth Stags kick off 2023 with a big victory over Caithness

In what was the Stags first outing since October, the side looked to build on their pre-Christmas win over leaders Dunfermline.

Grangemouth made a bright start and pinned the visitors in their 22 after a good kick and chase. From the lineout a burst in the centre took play close to the visitors line and when the ball was recycled Harvey was on hand to pick up and crash over from close range. Skelton was on target with the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Stags continued to press and doubled their lead on ten minutes. The ball was moved wide to the wing where Nesbitt had a run to the 22. White tackled just short of the line and from the ruck Wieczerek picked up to dive over. Once again Skelton added the extras.

Stags' player and head coach Mzwandile Mncube (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Caithness continued to give away numerous penalties at the breakdown and this allowed the home side to continue to dominate possession and territory.

The third try followed after 20 minutes. Good handling saw the ball spread wide to stretch the Caithness defence. White had another strong carry in the 22 to pull in the defenders and the final pass gave Harvey a simple run in for his second score. Skelton was off target with the conversion attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the half hour mark Grangemouth collected the bonus point score. More good handling and continuity took play to the visitors line but the ball was knocked on.

From the resultant five-metre scrum a huge drive by the pack disrupted the heel and when the ball popped out the side of the scrum White was able to scoop up the loose ball and dive in for the score. Skelton added the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With five minutes left in the half, the Stags added their fifth try. Mcnab secured an attacking lineout and the pack piled in behind him to drive to the line with Stewart grabbing his first try for the senior side. Skelton was unable to convert.

White ran in unopposed near the corner soon after to win a sixth try. Skelton hit the post with the conversion attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second period was a much more scrappy affair with the heavy pitch taking its toll on both sides.

Grangemouth added their seventh try on 55 minutes. They won a lineout and Harvey made the initial burst to suck in the cover. When the ball was recycled a perfectly weighted cross kick from Skelton was collected by Nesbitt who slid in at the corner for an unconverted score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To their credit Caithness continued to compete and ran the ball at every opportunity but were denied by some strong defence by the home side.

The closing moments of the game saw Grangemouth collect their final score. They took a quick tap penalty and when a Wieczerek snipe was held up just short of the line, Nesbitt was on hand to grab his second score. Once again Skelton was unable to add the conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad