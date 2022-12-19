Grangemouth Stags beat league leaders Dunfermline in final game of the year

The 17-12 victory was Stags final match of the year and the result sent them into fourth spot on 27 points, now just six points behind the top.

Grangemouth were missing a host of players especially in the backs. Ward, Forsyth and Taylor made up the back three, while back rowers Harvey and Hugh combined to form an unlikely looking centre partnership.

In the pack, Clark switched back to hooker, Spence was in the second row with Kerry and McNiff was at wing forward.

Grangemouth Stags head coach Mzwandile Mncube (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Stags had the advantage of the breeze in the first half. The opening exchanges were fairly even as both sides tested out the surface.

White had a good driving run but the ball was turned over and the home side cleared upfield.

The opening score came ten minutes into the clash. The home centre made a burst and sucked in the wider cover.

The ball was recycled quickly and moved wide for the home winger to beat the last man and run in for a converted score.

From the kick off, Dunfermline were penalised and Skelton stepped up to land the penalty from 30 metres. The sides remained evenly matched with defences on top as the game entered the second quarter.

After 30 minutes, Grangemouth took the lead. White had another run to take play to the 22. The pack had a couple of drives before the ball was moved wide.

A loose pass was hacked on by Forsyth before the ball bounced kindly into Harvey’s hands to allow the centre to stroll in under the sticks.

Skelton added the simple conversion. The lead, however, was short lived. A couple of minutes later the home side stole a lineout on halfway. The ball was moved wide to create space to squeeze in near the corner flag.

The conversion attempt was off target. With halftime approaching Grangemouth looked to hit back.

They kicked a penalty to touch deep in the home 22. The lineout was slightly overthrown but the ball was tidied up by Sloan.

The forwards secured possession and the ball was popped to Harvey who cut through the defensive line for his second score. Skelton added the extras.

The second half became a real dog fight with neither side able to hold onto the ball. Much of the play took place between the halfway line and the Stags 22 and consisted of frequent scrums and lineouts.

Grangemouth’s defence was immense as they cut down the Dunfermline attackers at every opportunity and prevented any clear cut scoring opportunities.

As the game entered the closing minutes the frustration for the home side boiled over with their second row given a yellow card for talking back to the referee.

The final play saw further crunching tackles force a knock on and the welcome sound of the full time whistle.