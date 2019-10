Grangemouth Stagettes were narrowly beaten at home by visitors to Glensburgh, Kelso Ladies.

The home side were awarded a penalty try to complement scores from Susan Ferguson-Ward, Heather Innes and Jennifer Cram, but it still wasn’t enough in a closely contested game.

