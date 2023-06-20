Falkirk Council has said that it has a budget gap of £67 million to plug and it simply cannot afford to keep facilities open – many of which are in need of major renovation.

They include the well-used Grangemouth Stadium, Stenhousemuir Gym, Bo’ness Recreation Centre and Polmonthill Ski Centre, as well as many community halls regularly used by sports groups.

Around 130 buildings could be transferred from council ownership and, if there is no community transfer or sale, then they may be demolished.

Grangemouth Stadium is considered the home of track and field in Scotland (Pictures by Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Talks between a number of parties are ongoing around a potential rescue package for Grangemouth including an athletics community buy-out.

And David Ovens, chair of Scottish Athletics, believes there may be viable financial options to keep the facility open for many years to come.

“There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Grangemouth and I just want to say that we are very much at the heart of those discussions with Falkirk Council,” said Ovens. “I want to reassure the sport we are lobbying on this – we are speaking to Falkirk Council, to sportscotland, other strategic partners and even Ineos, a major employer in the are and who neighbour the facility at Grangemouth.

"We are determined to try and come up with a plan that sees Grangemouth Stadium remain open for many years to come. It is one of the most important facilities in Scotland. We simply can’t afford to lose it.

Former athlete Eilidh Doyle and chair of Scottish Athletics David Owens are hopeful of the centre having a future

"The Scottish Schools were there recently for two days at national level but there are a whole range of regional schools events held there. We have the Schools International there over the summer.

“For so many young athletes across Scotland it is a place where they start their athletics journey. It’s the foremost venue for Para athletics, too, and of course our Senior and U17 Championships are there in August. And then you have league meetings and club activity as well. Half the population in Scotland can get there in an hour so that’s why its central location is key. It is a big asset for our sport."

Ovens confirmed the hard yards are being put in now, even though a final decision may be some time away.

“We do have some time here to work something through,” he continued. “It is deemed a ‘Phase Three’ asset by Falkirk Council at the moment and that means if a solution cannot be found then it would close in April 2026. So essentially we have three years to come up with plans or solutions but clearly that work has to be put in now.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games star Eilish McColgan is one of many to come out in support of the centre (Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“We have been receiving financial information from the Council to give us a better picture. We need to know the scale of the challenge we need to overcome. It is daunting, yes, but looking at it I am encouraged that there is possibly a business plan there which could be viable.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson confirmed: “We are in ongoing dialogue with Scottish Athletics and sportscotland and have shared information based around historic performance. We have a further meeting scheduled for later this month to talk through possible options in more detail.

“We are keen to maintain a good working relationship with Scottish Athletics and aim to investigate all options to keep Grangemouth Stadium in operation through exploring alternative working partnerships where we can.”

Top Scottish athletes such as Laura Muir, Jake Wightman, Josh Kerr and Eilish McColgan spent their formative years competing at the venue, which is also an asset to the likes of local athletics club Falkirk Victoria Harriers.

Grangemouth Stadium has brought through many of Scotland's top athletes - pictured here back in 1999 (Photo: Sandy Young)

Following the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the athletics track from Hampden Park was relocated to Grangemouth Stadium and many believe it is crucial that the centre remains open.

Over the weekend, former Olympic medallist and trustee of the Athletics Trust Scotland charity Eilidh Doyle, commented on Twitter: “My boys and I were there yesterday cheering on my niece and the next generation, it’s so important that we don’t lose these fantastic facilities!”