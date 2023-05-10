Grangemouth Ladies National Plate win over Oban Lorne 'fitting', says skipper Heather Innes

Stags Ladies defeated their opponents at 31-22 on the day at the DAM Health Stadium, next to Murrayfield.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, she said: “It was a brilliant day and I was so proud of everyone.

"When you consider that the men’s team from Grangemouth got to the final of the plate ten years ago to the day, and actually lost against the same opponents, it felt really fitting to win it.

Stags skipper Heather Innes (Photo: Scottish Rugby/James Parsons)

“The feeling was amazing afterwards and to play at the DAM Health Stadium too was an experience that you probably wouldn’t get to do again. I feel very lucky and I know that is how the rest of the team feel.”

Innes reckons the key to success has been the squad’s new-found strength in depth.

"We’ve come a long way,” she added. “At the start of the season we struggled to put a team together and we took 30 players to Edinburgh at the weekend. The change has been mad really and we now have a settled squad.

“In years gone by we have relied on university students and people passing through for a period of time – but we are buildling a really strong unit. We have a steady 12-13 players now that are always there.