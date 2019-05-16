Grangemouth gym Sparta’s teenage boxer Madison gets Scotland call

Sparta boxing Academy will send one of their most promising teenage boxers on national duty next month.

Madison Clarkson (14) has been selected to represent Scotland in this year’s GB Schoolboy/girl championships from June 7-9 held in Barnsley.

She will be boxing in the 2005 and 44kg category.

Clarkson travelled down to Wales in the summer of 2018 and brought home the gold for her country.

She plans on defending her British title this year and making a big statement that she is the best girl in Britain right now.