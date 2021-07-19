Grangemouth Flag Football looking for new members for ladies team

The Fillies are part of the Grangemouth Flag Football Club, one of the most successful clubs in the country (Pic: Jimmy Thomson)

The Fillies are part of the Grangemouth Flag Football Club, one of the most successful clubs in the country, with the Broncos playing in the BAFA Premier HNC, regularly over the past few seasons in the UK top 10, and the Colts playing in the BAFA Div1 HNC and making the post season in their first two seasons.

Now the club are aiming to introduce their ladies team into the BAFA Ladies League and recruit females aged 16 and over, no experience necessary.

The Grangemouth Fillies first started in June 2019 when a core of players were quickly established and, with the help of coaches Scott McKenzie and Callum Woods, they were ready to play in their first games at a charity tournament in Dunfermline where they got their first win.

In October 2019 the Fillies got their first taste of the Ladies League when they were asked to fill a slot in a tournament.

They played against UK top 10 teams, and while they didn’t win they were not over-awed and won many praises from the opposition.

In January 2020 at Flagging New Year in Ravenscraig the girls were once again in action against top opposition where they earned two ties, one of them against British Finalists Hyde Park Renegades.

However, plans were put on hold and the momentum the Fillies had was lost at the outset of lockdown in 2020 but, as the UK emerges from restrictions, most of the core players have returned to the club and are looking to pick up where they left off.

The team still needs more players if they are to enter the BAFA Ladies league.

Flag Football is a non-contact version of American Football. It doesn’t need lots of expensive equipment such as helmets or shoulder-pads, just belts with flags attached. The game is five-on-five played on a 70yd by 50yd field.

Some of the basic principles of American Football are there, but with out the contact.