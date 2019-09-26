Grangemouth Broncos help Scotland to regain Gridiron title

Grangemouth Broncos Flag Football Club had seven members in Leicester last weekend representing the HNC Chieftains at the Super 5s Tournament – where they regained the Scottish title.

The Super 5s tournament was established in 2017 as a replacement for the Home Nations competition which Scotland had dominated. At the Super 5s in 2018 the SEC Dragons (Wales and South East England) took the title, heaping pressure on the Chieftains to regain the crown this year.

As the top team in Scotland in 2019, it was no surprise that the Grangemouth Broncos formed a significant part of the 12 man team. Quarterback Scott McKenzie, receivers Ally Mundie, Matthew Ross and Kevin Woods were joined by clubmate Andy Brown who played this year with the Grangemouth Colts. Also making the trip were father and son pair, Jimmy and Fraser Thomson. Fraser was there as the defensive co-ordinator and Jimmy as an assistant coach.

The Chieftains’ saw off the SEC Capitals 39-32 with Broncos players scoring – Kevin Woods, with 2 TDs and 2 XPs, and Matthew Ross with 2 TDs.

In game two, the Chieftains saw off the MEC Crusaders 39–25 including a sack for Falkirk based Kas Arshad. Three more TDs for Woods, an XP from Ross and a TD for Andy Brown, plus Carnegie’s Brandon Lamb (1 TD and 2 XPs)made up the scoring.

The final game of the day really was a final. The Chieftains were undefeated, but the SWC Dragons had a better points differential, so the Scots knew they had to at least draw against last year’s champions. The Dragons also had a strong team with five of the British Champions, Cardiff Hurricanes in their squad.

This game also got off to a flyer with a score from the first play, but this time it was Broncos’ Ally Mundie pouncing on a batted pass and taking it back for a Chieftains TD.

At the half the Chieftains were ahead 13–6, and again would start the second half with the ball. With McKenzie directing traffic, the Chieftains offence did what they had to do, take time off the clock and keep scoring. With Stopani getting yet another interception, and Arshad blocking passes from the Dragons QB, the pressure paid off and the Chieftains took the match 26–12, and the Super 5s title for 2019.

The scorers in the last game were Mundie with his Pick 6, Woods (1 TD and 1 XP), Lamb (1 TD and 1 XP) and Lang (1 TD).