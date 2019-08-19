Grangemouth Broncos finish fourth at BAFA finals

Grangemouth Broncos finished in fourth place at the British American Football Association (BAFA) flag finals in Manchester last weekend.

The Broncos secured a semi-final place after a 45-12 victory over Northant Titans but came unstuck in the last-four meeting with Cardiff Hurricanes – despite a remarkable comeback they were edged out 39-38.

In the third-fourth place match it was the Baker Street Buttonhookers that came out 51-68 winners.

Coach Fraser Thomson was full of praise for all of his players. “No-one could have asked for any more from any of them.”

They have made it to the last 8 on a few occasions in the past, but have never progressed. This year, they had secured the number two seed overall and were tipped by some for the final.

They were favourites against the Titans and delivered. Touchdowns from Woods(2), Scott McKenzie and Morrice, plus extra points from Ross and Jimmy Thomson gave the Broncos a 26-6 half time lead before two further scores from Ross and an extra point from Ally Mundie. Coach Thomson then decided it was time for his own first action in 15 months after a long-term injury and marked his return with a touchdown in the 45-12 win.

In the semis Cardiff were 33-19 in the lead but Broncos fought back as Woods scored and Ross scored touchdowns to bring them right back into contention. A big play from the Cardiff defence stopped the play and the Broncos were behind 38–39, with time running out. Cardiff duly ran the clock out ending the Broncos’ chance of making the final.

The ‘Hookers have dominated the southern divisions over the past three years. With five GB players, including the quarterback, Vince Macchi, the Broncos knew their final match would be the toughest yet. A 26–26 tie at half time was a fair reflection of the game. In the second half Grangemouth kept pace with the London team until disaster struck and they went on to lose 68-51.

The development Colts team were also in action in the Division 1 plate but despite a brave effort they lost all three games to Knights, Leighton Steam and Midlothian Sabers.

Head coach Fraser Thomson said: “The Colts came in as bottom seeds, so nothing much was expected of them. They gave everything in all three games and pushed their opposition hard.”