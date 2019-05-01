Grangemouth Broncos break decade long record with Aberdeen double

Grangemouth Broncos are top of the Premier HNC table with five wins from five games including two wins over their main two rivals.

It is the first time the local side have managed to defeat both the Glasgow Hornets and Aberdeen Oilcats in the one season for a decade.

Victory over Aberdeen in the Granite City on Sunday capped a fine weekend for the Grangemouth side – but one that differed greatly from the Colts team who were also in the north east for matches.

Many of Grangemouth’s players, family and friends made a weekend of it with the Colts playing on the Saturday while the Broncos played on the Sunday.

Sunday saw the Broncos’ first BAFA Premier match against the depleted Clyde Comets who cruised to a 53-0 victory. Kevin Woods collected the biggest haul of scores in this game with four touchdowns and two extra points.

While the Broncos were beating the Comets, Aberdeen Oilcats unexpectedly beat the Glasgow Hornets. That meant the Broncos versus Oilcats game was effectively a top of the table clash. As is always the case between Grangemouth and Aberdeen this was a close match.

It was the Broncos who broke the deadlock with a Callum Woods TD.

That was followed by a Matthew Ross TD, but without the conversions that was still a narrow lead. Just before the half the Oilcats got one TD back, but crucially Grangemouth prevented the conversion.

The second half was all defence. Both teams managed to stop the other some way or another. Then into the last two minutes, the Oilcats got a TD. Again, the Broncos denied the XP, so with about a minute left it was a 12 – 12 tie. Quarterback Scott McKenzie then orchestrated a drive deep into Aberdeen territory.

With 15 seconds on the clock McKenzie passed to Liam Fleming, but he was short.

The first would be tackler failed to take the flag and Fleming stretched into the end-zone for the winning score.